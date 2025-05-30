Lawrence Ennali Injury: Could crack bench this weekend

Ennali (knee) could return to the squad for Saturday's game against Sporting Kansas City, head coach Ben Olsen told media Friday. "There is a rumor that Ennali is healthy and will be on the bench this weekend," he said.

Even though it might be pure speculation, the fact that Olsen called him "another exciting player to add to the lineup" suggests his return is, indeed, coming closer than initially expected. The winger has yet to play this season after suffering an ACL injury in Sept. 2024.