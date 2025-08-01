Trossard felt a little tweak when trying to turn and push on his leg in Thursday's friendly against Spurs. The Belgian forward was forced off the pitch late in the game after coming on as a substitute and will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of what appears to be a muscular injury. This is a big blow for him since he will likely miss part of the pre-season and will have to hope to be fit for the opening game of the season against Manchester United. That said, with the new additions in the frontline and his teammates back fit, Trossard could see less playing time heading into 2025\/26.