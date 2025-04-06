Leandro Trossard News: Scores goal against Everton

Trossard scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Trossard scored the opening goal on a nice setup from Raheem Sterling in the first half of Saturday's clash. It came from a well-executed counterattack, and the through ball from the Englishman found the Belgian on the left side of the box, allowing him to be in a good position to unleash a clever shot with his left foot that ended in the bottom right corner. This marked his fifth goal of the season in 31 appearances. He will aim to contribute again against Brentford on Saturday.