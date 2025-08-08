Lee suffered a double fracture to his cheekbone in a pre-season friendly after hitting the post and has since then been working individually in training. Lee was however spotted back in team training this week wearing a mask which is good news since he will be able to train with his teammates for the final part of the pre-season to prepare for the start of the Bundesliga. The South Korean is expected to be a starter on the left wing for Mainz therefore seeing him in team training is excellent news for the club. That said, if the mask somehow does not allow him to play to his full potential and he has to miss or start on the bench for upcoming fixtures, Nelson Weiper will likely take his spot in the frontline.