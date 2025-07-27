Lee Jae-Sung Injury: Suffers cheekbone fracture

Lee suffered a double cheekbone fracture after colliding with the post during Friday's preseason match and is set to work individually for the remainder of preseason camp.

Lee had a scary incident that resulted in a fracture to his cheekbone. The good news is that the injury was nothing too serious, however will work alone for the remainder of preseason. It is unclear this will delay his start of the season, as he does have another four weeks to recover and work on fitness before the start of the Bundesliga season on Aug 24.