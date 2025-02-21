Leny Yoro Injury: Available once more
Yoro (illness) is available for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Yes, because we don't lose players. We recover players - Chris, Manu and Leny return"
Yoro is back fit and available Saturday after missing out against Tottenham due to an illness. The center-back could be a contender to start immediately now that he's fit once more. Yoro has started five of the past seven matches before coming down ill.
