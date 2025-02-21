Fantasy Soccer
Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Available once more

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Yoro (illness) is available for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Yes, because we don't lose players. We recover players - Chris, Manu and Leny return"

Yoro is back fit and available Saturday after missing out against Tottenham due to an illness. The center-back could be a contender to start immediately now that he's fit once more. Yoro has started five of the past seven matches before coming down ill.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
