Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Not in team training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Yoro (foot) wasn't spotted in team training on Wednesday, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reports.

Yoro was forced off just after halftime in Sunday's clash against Arsenal due to a foot injury and was not spotted in team training on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. His timeline for return and the extent of his injury remain unclear. If he has to miss time, Ayden Heaven could see increased playing time with the injuries in defense.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
More Stats & News
