Leny Yoro News: Plays during preseason

Yoro (foot) appeared for 45 minutes off the bench in a friendly against Leeds United.

Yoro had some small injuries heading into the offseason but has already dealt with his issues and returned during the preseason, featuring in a friendly. He was limited to start in his first season with the club due to injuries, but could see a full-time starting role to begin the 2025/26 campaign if he remains fit, as he did end the 2024/25 season with a starting job.