Leo Roman News: Renews contract

Roman has renewed his contract with Mallorca, according to his club.

Roman will continue his efforts around Mallorca for a few more seasons, inking an extension until 2030. He has served as their backup in the past season, notching 10 starts in his career with the club, but never having a secure role. He will now hope this extension leads to more time moving forward, although he will still have to beat out Dominik Greif to earn a starting role.