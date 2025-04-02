Fantasy Soccer
Leo Suarez headshot

Leo Suarez News: Scores in win over Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Suarez scored a goal off three shots (two on target) and created one chance during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Suarez wasn't being a factor for his team on the attacking end but in the 38th minute he appeared at the right place to pick up a huge giveaway from the opposing goalkeeper and use a powerful finish to draw things level at 1-1. This was the first goal of the season for the attacker, who is starting to get back to form after recovering from the serious knee injury that made him miss seven months.

Leo Suarez
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
