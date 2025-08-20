Bailey departs Aston Villa, at least temporarily, after a solid four-season run, although he was no longer a fixture of the formation in the final months of the past campaign. He's coming off a down year where he posted two goals, three assists, 37 shots (nine on target) and 46 crosses (six accurate) in 34 appearances (20 starts). Instead, he had notched 10 goals and nine assists in 2023\/2024. He'll split duties with Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule, Stephan El Shaarawy and Tommaso Baldanzi in the two spots behind the striker.