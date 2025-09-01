Balerdi's attempted clearance crossed his own line for the 87th-minute winner, deciding the match after Marseille had defended stoutly with 10 men from the half-hour mark. The Marseille captain is having a horrible start to the season, being at fault on almost all the goals conceded by his team so far, although he did contribute decently in the defensive area with nine clearances and two tackles against the Gones. Balerdi will hope to get his ideas back on track for the game against Lorient after the international break, as the clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu will come only a few days later.