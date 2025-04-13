Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Expected back for Empoli bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Spinazzola (quad) "has been training with us for two days and is set to be a bench option Monday," coach Antonio Conte announced.

Spinazzola is poised to return and serve as a sub after sitting out two matches due to a minor quad problem. He'll be an alternative in both fullback positions since Giovanni Di Lorenzo is missing because of a suspension. He has registered five shots (one on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and 10 clearances in his last four showings.

Leonardo Spinazzola
Napoli
