Leonidas Stergiou Injury: Features in pre-season squad

Stergiou suffered a season-ending ankle injury in May against Heidenheim and underwent successful surgery before beginning his recovery, aiming to be ready for the pre-season training camp in Tegernsee, which he is now part of, according to his club.

Stergiou is nearing a return from the season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. The Swiss defender is part of the pre-season squad that will train in Tegernsee to prepare for the 2025/26 campaign. Stergiou will likely see some minutes in a future friendly to build his competitive fitness, although he should earn a bench role heading into the new season following the signing of Lorenz Assignon during the transfer window.