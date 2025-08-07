Colwill suffered an injury during Chelsea's first training session after their Club World Cup triumph. Coach Enzo Maresca did not reveal the severity of the issue, but with just 10 days before the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, the timing is far from ideal for the defender. Colwill will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and whether he will miss time. If the injury reveals serious, Trevoh Chalobah or Wesley Fofana, who is back in training, could see more minutes in central defense until Colwill returns.