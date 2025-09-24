Cook returned from his long term knee injury during the victory against the Seagulls 11 days ago but has suffered a setback since then, as he was reportedly missing from Sunday's clash against the Magpies due to a shoulder injury. His timeline for return and extent of his new injury remain uncertain for the time being, but it is a big blow for the Cherries since Cook is a regular starter in the midfield when fit and available. A new spell on the sidelines will allow Alex Scott to keep regular playing time in the midfield while Cook is out.