Lewis Cook Injury: Will miss start of season

Cook is out for the start of the 2025/26 season due to a knee injury suffered in last weekend's friendly against Bristol City.

Cook will be sidelined to start the next season after injuring his MCL but luckily won't need surgery, pointing to a return within the next couple months. It's a tough start to the season after he went nearly 3,000 minutes in 2024/25 across 36 appearances (32 starts). Fortunately, Bournemouth have decent depth in their midfield assuming everyone is healthy, as Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott can all start in central midfield.