Lewis Dobbin News: Time over with Norwich

Dobbin has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Norwich City.

Dobbin has returned from the second of his two spells this season, first serving with West Brom before he was with Norwich for the second half of the campaign. He would appear in 10 games (eight starts) with Norwich, notching two goals in around 600 minutes of play. He is likely to still be a bit away from making a first-team team sheet, so he will likely face another loan spell or a reserve role heading into the new campaign.