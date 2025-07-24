Lewis Hall Injury: Back available for pre-season

Hall (foot) is back available following his injury and is part of Newcastle's traveling squad for the pre-season Asia Tour, according to the club.

Hall suffered a season-ending foot injury and was initially expected to miss part of the pre-season, but the issue now appears to be behind him as he is part of the squad traveling to Singapore for Newcastle's pre-season Asia Tour. This is good news for Newcastle, since Hall is an undisputed starter when fit at left-back, and he will be able to build on his fitness during the pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.