Lewis O'Brien News: Joins Wrexham

O'Brien has completed a transfer to Wreham from Nottingham Forest, according to his former club.

O'Brien has been met with numerous loans over the past few seasons and will now finally depart the club permanently, heading to Wrexham in the Championship. He last played with Swansea, starting in all 16 of his appearances while bagging a goal. That said, he should continue to see time in the Chamber, hoping to help the club to another promotion.