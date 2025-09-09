Delap looks to have avoided a major injury but is still set for time on the sidelines as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with the forward now set to be out at least a month and resume training in November. This will leave the club without its backup forward for the time being, possibly forcing Tyrique George and Marc Guiu into more time while he is out. The hope will be that no setbacks occur as he regains fitness, needing their new forward as the schedule gets busy, with six games in November.