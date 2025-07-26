Menu
Liel Abada News: Available as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Abada (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's contest against Toronto.

Abada completed his recovery from a slight injury prior to this match and could be used as Kerwin Vargas' replacement at some point. Abada has recently struggled to become a consistent starter but can usually generate a few shots and chances created. In terms of direct contributions, he has scored five goals and delivered one assist in 22 games played this year.

Liel Abada
Charlotte FC
