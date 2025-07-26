Liel Abada News: Available as substitute Saturday
Abada (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's contest against Toronto.
Abada completed his recovery from a slight injury prior to this match and could be used as Kerwin Vargas' replacement at some point. Abada has recently struggled to become a consistent starter but can usually generate a few shots and chances created. In terms of direct contributions, he has scored five goals and delivered one assist in 22 games played this year.
