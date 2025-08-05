Brassier suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, and further examinations on Monday revealed a Grade 1 injury, meaning he will be sidelined for at least two weeks. This will make him a late call for the first game of the Ligue 1 season against his former club Marseille. This is positive news since the first impression was that Brassier could have missed a long period of time. That said, if he has to miss the game against OM, Christopher Wooh or Abdelhamid Ait Boudal could see increased playing time in the backline.