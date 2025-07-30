Rao-Lisoa is an Angevin by birth and was developed at Toulouse FC before joining SCO Angers in 2017 at 17 years old. He became an undisputed starter for the reserve team before making his first Ligue 1 appearances during the 2022\/23 season. He was a key player in the backline during the following campaign, helping Angers earn promotion to the French top flight by scoring one goal and providing four assists in 36 Ligue 2 matches. Last season, he made 29 Ligue 1 appearances and recorded three assists. Rao-Lisoa enters 2025\/26 as a starter for SCO, having started most of the pre-season friendlies on the right flank and likely to retain that role at the beginning of the season.