Messi suffered the repercussions of his hamstring injury last week and missed Saturday's clash against D.C. United as a precaution. The star was back in team training on Monday, creating some hopes about his availability for the derby against Orlando in the Semi Final of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. That said, reports say that Messi would prioritize the games with Argentina for the World Cup qualifications against Venezuela and Ecuador on Sept. 4 and Sept. 9, meaning he will most likely find a bench spot against Orlando and get on the pitch depending on the match scenario. Until Messi returns fully fit, Tadeo Allende is expected to see increased playing time in the frontline.