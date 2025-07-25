Lionel Messi Injury: Facing suspension

Messi could be suspended for Saturday's match against Sporting KC because he skipped the MLS All-Star Game, The Guardian reports.

Players who choose to skip the All-Star Game in the past have faced a one-match ban because of their decisions, but Messi is simply in a different category than every other player in Major League Soccer. Commissioner Don Garber has stated there was some kind of misunderstanding or miscommunication with Messi and the league, which hasn't officially announced the suspension, which opens the door that the Inter Miami talisman could be available this weekend.