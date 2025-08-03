Messi was forced to leave his teammates in the 11th minute of Saturday's Leagues Cup clash due to an apparent right thigh injury after a challenge involving two Necaxa defenders. He went to the ground, stood up, and attempted to walk before going down again and requesting medical assistance. This is generally not good news, and the Miami star will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss time. If so, Fafa Picault could see increased playing time while Messi recovers.