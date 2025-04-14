Lionel Messi News: Five shots, no goal

Messi recorded five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Messi took plenty of shots Sunday but to no avail after only two og his five shots found the target, although none found the back of the net. This ends his three-game scoring streak, remaining at three goals and two assists this season. This was his first appearance of the season without a goal contribution despite seeing the full 90.