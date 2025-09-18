Messi assisted the opening goal of the match before slotting home a goal of his own later in the first half as Miami outlasted Seattle in a 3 - 1 victory. Across his last 11 appearances (10 starts) the aging virtuoso has scored in each appearance but two and amassed 15 total goals while supplying seven assists. Overall, Messi has netted 20 goals and nine assists across his 21 appearances (19 starts) in 2025. Sitting on 29 goal contributions, Messi looks poised to surpass his output from his first full season in MLS when he bagged 21 goals and 11 assists over 22 appearances (18 starts) for Miami in 2024.