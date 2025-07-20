Lionel Messi News: Involved in three of five goals

Messi scored twice and had an assist while taking five shots (two on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and creating four chances during Saturday's 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Messi set up Jordi Alba in the 24th minute before scoring himself in the 60th and 75th to play a role in three of Miami's five goals and leading the team in shots, crosses and chances created. Mesis has five goal involvements to go along with 13 shots, six chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances.