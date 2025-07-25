Lionel Messi News: Suspended Saturday

Messi is suspended for Saturday's clash with Cincinnati due to pulling out of the All-Star Game, MLS announced.

Messi will serve his suspension for missing the All-Star Gaming during the massive top of the table clash against Cincinnati. Losing Messi and Jordi Alba is a monumental loss for Miami in an important match. The one positive for Messi is that he will now get almost two weeks to recuperate before an Aug. 10 trip to Orlando. Tadeo Allende is likely to replace him in the attack Saturday.