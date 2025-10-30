Martinez has been sidelined since early February after suffering a knee injury in the game against Crystal Palace. The center-back spent many months in recovery and rehabilitation and showed positive progress on Wednesday after being spotted training in full with the team in Carrington. The return of Martinez will provide a boost to the back three of coach Ruben Amorim since he is an undisputed starter when fully fit and available. That said, after many months on the sidelines, Martinez will likely be eased back to build his competitive fitness gradually in upcoming fixtures.