Lisandro Martinez Injury: Continues rehab indoors

Martinez (knee) has been spotted indoors during his rehabilitation process, the club posted.

Martinez underwent successful ACL surgery back in February and has since been recovering and rehabilitating from the injury. The defender has been spotted intensifying his rehab indoors on Sunday with the aim of returning to the pitch before the end of the year, likely around October if everything goes as planned. When fit, Martinez is an undisputed starter in the back three for the Red Devils and will look to gradually reclaim that spot once back fit.