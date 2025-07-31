Martinez suffered an ACL injury in February and has since been recovering and rehabbing with the aim of returning as early as possible. The defender is progressing well in his rehabilitation, as he was spotted training with the ball and running on grass on Thursday after doing strength exercises indoors last week. His development from Thursday is positive, as it suggests he may be slightly ahead of his initial schedule and could return before October. Once fully fit, Martinez is expected to regain his starting role in the back three after gradually rebuilding his match fitness.