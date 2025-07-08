Livan Burcu News: Inks deal with first team
Burcu has signed a first-team contract with Union Berlin, according to his club.
Burcu is sticking around Union Berlin for the next few years to come, as the attacker has inked an extension and signed with the first team. This comes after he was sent on loan to FC Magdeburg last season, spending the season away from the club. He will now hope to break into the first team a bit, possibly earning some time here and there.
