Lloyd Kelly headshot

Lloyd Kelly News: Starting against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Kelly (thigh) has made Juventus' initial lineup to face Udinese on Sunday.

Kelly has been rushed into the XI after sitting out the past two contests since Alberto Savona and Pierre Kalulu are suspended and Federico Gatti isn't healthy enough to start. He's joining Renato Veiga, Alberto Savona and Andrea Cambiaso in a four-man line, as the absences forced the coach to tweak the scheme.

