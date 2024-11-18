Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Mark Travers (2%-rostered at Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Travers is a slightly riskier option, but with a decent ceiling as Bournemouth face off against Brighton at home. While Brighton aren't always a team to target, Bournemouth have been solid defensively this season allowing a middle of the pack 15 goals through 11 matches. It's unlikely Travers will keep a clean sheet, but he may only give up one goal while having upside with plenty of saves.

DEFENDERS

Conor Bradley (26% Fantrax, 16% Sleeper): Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely out until December with a hamstring injury meaning Bradley should have an extended run at right-back. Bradley should be a priority pickup at defense after showing his attacking upside when Alexander-Arnold missed time last season when he had four goal involvements to go along with 15 chances created in 11 appearances.

Lloyd Kelly (2% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Newcastle are missing multiple center-backs and Kelly is expected to fill in at the position against West Ham on Monday. It's a great matchup and while Kelly's attacking output is limited he'll have a decent shot at a clean sheet against a struggling West Ham.

MIDFIELDERS

Pablo Sarabia (34% Fantrax, 17% Sleeper): Sarabia scored last time out and gets a solid matchup on the road against Fulham this weekend. Wolves are desperate for any attacking output which Sarabia has shown in limited minutes. The attacker did suffer a calf injury in his previous match, but should be good to go for Saturday.

Joe Willock (11% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Willock has started back-to-back matches scoring 6 and 6.5 points while combining for four shots, four crosses and four chances created. That's a decent floor to stream from with Willock likely to remain in the Newcastle starting XI for Monday's match against West Ham.

FORWARDS

Reiss Nelson (24% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Nelson has been afforded an opportunity to start back-to-back matches on the left side of Fulham's attack scoring double digit points in both starts while combining for seven shots, five chances created and eight crosses. That's an impressive return which could become even better if Nelson finds his way into any goal involvements. At worst he's a readily available starter at a thin position who's getting the chance to start and with a skillset that fits fantasy scoring.

Adam Armstrong (23% Fantrax, 84% Sleeper): Armstrong is the latest relegation-threatened forward to take a shot on after starting back-to-back fixtures while scoring a goal and combining for four shots, seven crosses and a chance created over that timeframe. There's not a ton to love here in all honesty, at least not this week as Southampton take on league-leading Liverpool.