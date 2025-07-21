Logan Costa Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Costa (knee) is set to undergo surgery after suffering an ACL injury in Saturday's friendly against the U21 of FC Bale, the club announced.

Costa suffered an ACL injury on Saturday during Villarreal's first friendly against FC Bale and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days. The defender now faces a lengthy recovery process, with the timeline for ACL injuries generally around a year depending on the exact severity. Logan could return in six to eight months in a best-case scenario.