Logan Farrington Injury: Scores brace, picks up injury

Farrington scored two goals before leaving with an undisclosed problem in Friday's 4-3 loss to New York City FC.

Farrington had one of his best performances of the season, firing a pair of strikes from inside the box that gave his team partial leads in the 17th minute and first-half stoppage time, respectively. However, he was forced off near the end of the match due to the issue. Sam Sarver took his place Friday, while Luciano Acosta returned to action as a substitute, so both of them could be options to fill in if Farrington's injury is serious.