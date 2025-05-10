Loic Bade Injury: Exits during first half

Bade was forced off the field in extra time of the first half due to an apparent injury.

Bade didn't make it through the first half Saturday, leaving the field with an injury before halftime. This will be something to watch for the club, as he is a typical starter when fit. He was replaced by Isaac Romero, although Jose Angel Carmona will likely re-enter the starting XI following his suspension to replace Bade's spot if he were to miss time.