Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Loic Bade headshot

Loic Bade Injury: Picked for friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Bade (calf) has been selected for the club's friednly against Schalke.

Bade is just coming off an injury to the calf that required him to train inside this week but appears to be in for a quick turnaround, with the defender possibly featuring in a friendly. This would be good news, as it would mean he was only dealt minor issues and is already fit. He started in 31 of his 32 appearances last season, so they will hope to have him for matchday one.

Loic Bade
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now