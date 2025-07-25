Loic Bade Injury: Picked for friendly

Bade (calf) has been selected for the club's friednly against Schalke.

Bade is just coming off an injury to the calf that required him to train inside this week but appears to be in for a quick turnaround, with the defender possibly featuring in a friendly. This would be good news, as it would mean he was only dealt minor issues and is already fit. He started in 31 of his 32 appearances last season, so they will hope to have him for matchday one.