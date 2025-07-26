Loic Bade News: Appears during offseason
Bade (calf) started and played in a friendly against Schalke.
Bade was able to return to the field this week after missing the last match of the 2024/25 campaign due to a calf injury, with the defender fit enough to see a starting spot in a friendly. This should leave him fit to start the season, where he should assume a starting role, starting in 31 of his 32 appearances last campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now