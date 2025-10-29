Bernasconi's seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners Tuesday each led the Atalanta attack as they played to a 1-1 draw versus AC Milan. Across Atalanta's last five fixtures (all competitions), the versatile wide-midfielder has created eight chances from 33 crosses (11 accurate) and 13 corners over four appearances (four starts). Bernasconi looks like a definitive rotation option for Atalanta this season after making his first four appearances (three starts) of his senior career during the 2024\/2025 season with Atalanta.