Lorenzo Lucca News: Moves to Napoli

Lucca has joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy from Udinese.

Lucca heads to a top team after two good seasons at Udinese, during which he bagged 20 goals and provided five assists combined. He totaled 65 shots (26 on target), 14 key passes and five crosses (zero accurate) in 33 games (27 starts) in 2024/2025. He'll deputize Romelu Lukaku and occasionally partner with him at Napoli.