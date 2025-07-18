Menu
Lorenzo Lucca News: Moves to Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Lucca has joined Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy from Udinese.

Lucca heads to a top team after two good seasons at Udinese, during which he bagged 20 goals and provided five assists combined. He totaled 65 shots (26 on target), 14 key passes and five crosses (zero accurate) in 33 games (27 starts) in 2024/2025. He'll deputize Romelu Lukaku and occasionally partner with him at Napoli.

Lorenzo Lucca
Napoli
