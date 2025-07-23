Luca Bombino News: Sets up goal

Bombino assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Bombino set up Ian Pilcher for the equalizer in the 79th minute. In addition to that, Bombino also recorded five clearances, three interceptions and three tackles. He has been involved in three goals over the last four games, marking the most productive spell in his career.