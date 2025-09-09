Killian's incredible ordeal has now lasted nearly a year and a half. At the end of March 2024, he tore his cruciate ligament for the first time in training. While trying to get back on his feet, he suffered another tear in December 2024 while playing with the U21 team in the Regionalliga West. He did not give up and managed to return to the pitch, training with the team for the first time during summer camp, but another serious setback followed as he suffered a new ACL injury on Monday that will sideline him for many more months.