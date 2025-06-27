Luca Orellano Injury: Added to injury report

Orellano (ankle) is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Orlando, per the MLS injury report.

Orellano is a doubt Saturday as he struggles with an ankle injury. The midfielder would be a big loss if ruled out Saturday. He's been a consistent starting option at left wing-back and doesn't have a clear option behind him. Orellano's next chance to return is a July 5 clash with Chicago if he can't play Saturday.