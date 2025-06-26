Luca Orellano News: Aggressiveness finally pays off

Orellano scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over CF Montreal.

65 minutes into Cincinnati's latest game, Orellano dribbled his way into the opposing penalty box before he passed to Evander, on an unparalleled tear Wednesday. The latter perfectly set up his aforementioned teammate, who scored. In doing so, Cincinnati's 2025 scoresheet finally includes Orellano, who had been goalless since November.