Lucas Bergvall News: Appears off bench
Bergvall (ankle) appeared off the bench for 45 minutes in a friendly against Reading.
Bergvall had been training the past few days ahead of the club's preseason friendly, so it was no surprise he saw the field against Reading on Saturday. He will now hope to capture a starting spot after starting in 11 of his 27 appearances last season, featuring more in Cup and European competitions in his rotation role.
