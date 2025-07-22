Lucas Cavallini Injury: Suffers ACL tear again

Cavallini was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee after his participation in Puebla's second Apertura 2025 game, the club announced Tuesday.

Cavallini had just returned from an identical injury to the one he has now, logging 27 minutes in a league match against Mazatlan. He'll have to start over with a rehabilitation process that could last between seven months and a year. This situation leaves all of Emiliano Gomez, Ricardo Marin and Esteban Lozano in contention for playing time up front.